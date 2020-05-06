Man found critically injured on Red Line tracks at 47th Street

A man was found on the Red Line tracks with critical injuries Wednesday near the 47th Street station in Fuller Park.

About 12:40 a.m., a conductor of a northbound CTA train saw the man lying on the tracks about three blocks north of the 47th Street station, 220 W. 47th St., Chicago police said. The conductor stopped the train before reaching him.

He was conscious and talking when paramedics arrived, police said. He had several cuts and internal injuries, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

It was still unclear Wednesday morning if the man had been hit by another CTA train, police said.