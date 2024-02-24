Man found dead along Lake Michigan shoreline, prompting investigation: police
CHICAGO - A man was found dead along the rocky shoreline of Lake Michigan late Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.
His body was recovered just after 11 a.m. in the 6000 block of S. Lake Shore Drive by officers and marine unit crews.
Chicago police say they found the man unresponsive and pronounced him deceased at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.
It's unknown what led to his death and authorities are still investigating.