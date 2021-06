Police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found Monday night in East Garfield Park.

The man was found unresponsive about 7:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Schraeder Drive, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t determined the cause of death.

Area detectives are investigating.

