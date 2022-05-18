Man found dead in Hanover Park home; homicide investigation launched

A man was found dead in a Hanover Park home on Monday, prompting police to launch a homicide investigation.

Police responded to a report of people arguing around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of Northway Drive and found the body of a 58-year-old man inside the residence.

The victim has not been identified and police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at (630) 823-5516.