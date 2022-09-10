Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there are no other details available at this time.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.