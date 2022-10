A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The man had been shot in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area One Detectives are investigating.