A man was found dead Friday morning near O’Hare International Airport.

About 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of North Cumberland Avenue, and found a 58-year-old man who was unresponsive, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His cause of death is under investigation.

Area Five detectives are investigating.