Man found dead in North Shore Channel near Skokie: police

A man was found dead in the water of the North Shore Channel near Skokie Thursday morning, prompting a death investigation.

The man was found at 6:20 a.m., face-down in the water of the North Shore Channel in the 8600 block of McCormick Boulevard, according to Skokie police.

Illinois State Police also responded to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.