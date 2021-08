A man was found dead Monday morning on the CTA Blue Line tracks in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The 41-year-old was found unresponsive about 3:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue after making contact with the third rail on the Blue Line tracks, police said. He has not been identified yet.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

