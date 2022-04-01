Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks on the North Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A man was found dead on CTA Red Line tracks Friday morning in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Around 3:19 a.m., a train conductor found the man, who is in his late 20s, lying on the southbound tracks of the Belmont Red Line station, police said.

The man had suffered major head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Area detectives have launched a death investigation.

