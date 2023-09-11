Man found dead on rocks of Promontory Point near Hyde Park identified as missing Chicago trainer

A body that was found on the rocks of Promontory Point Saturday morning has been identified as a Chicago trainer who went missing after jumping off a boat in Lake Michigan last week.

On Monday, the Cook County Medical Examiner identified the body as 38-year-old Bryan Jackson.

Friends and family described him as a pillar in his community.

Jackson, affectionately known as "B-Jack," was a Master Trainer for the Jordan and Nike brands and trained thousands of athletes including his cousin Steve Taylor Jr., who plays professional basketball internationally.

"He touched a lot of people, I’m delusional, I haven’t been to sleep," Taylor said last week as he and others held out hope for Jackson's return.

Jackson jumped off a boat nearly a mile offshore from 31st Avenue Beach with a woman. The woman returned, however, Jackson did not.

Jackson's girlfriend says she has received inconsistent information about this case.

"We've been told by the detective and by another individual who was on that boat with Bryan that he jumped off the boat to go for a swim. But anyone that knows Bryan knows that he does not ever get in the water, It's not his character. It could be 105 degrees and I could ask him if we could get on a jet ski, and he would not want to get in the water," said girlfriend Sarah Virani.

Chicago police said his body was found around 10 a.m. Saturday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.