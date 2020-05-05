Man found dead on tracks at Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station

article

Service was suspended on the Blue Line Tuesday after a man was found dead on the tracks at the Kedzie-Homan stop on the West Side.

Officers responded about 5:14 p.m. for a call of a person down at the station and found a man unresponsive on the tracks, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

According to witnesses, the man threw himself onto the tracks, police said. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Blue Line service was suspended but resumed with delays by 7:18 p.m., the CTA said.