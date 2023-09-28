Man found dead on sidewalk in North Lawndale: police

A 20-year-old man was found dead Thursday night on Chicago's West Side.

The man was discovered lying on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of W. 18th St. around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the man had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Nobody was reported in custody.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.