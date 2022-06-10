Man found dead with gunshot wound to back of the head in South Chicago alley

A man was found unresponsive in a South Chicago alley with a gunshot wound to the back of the head Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the 8000 block of South Houston.

At about 5:41 a.m., the man, who is approximately 20 to 30 years old, was found in the alley unresponsive.

Police said he had a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

No one is in custody.