A man was found dead in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Wednesday night.

At about 6:12 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person down in the 900 block of East 81st Street.

When officers arrived, they located a 42-year-old man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.