Man found dead with gunshot wound to the head in South Side alley

A man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 7500 block of S. St Lawrence.

Chicago police said there was a shotspotter alert at about 12:40 a.m., however, the 43-year-old man was not discovered in an alley until 6:25 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. No one is in custody.