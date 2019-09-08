Man found dead with gunshot wounds in West Elsdon alley

A man was found shot to death Sunday in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

About 7 p.m., officers found the body of Evaristo Rios, 57, in an alley in the 5400 block of South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Police said he was found with at least one gunshot wound to the neck.

An autopsy found Rios, who lived in Gage Park on the Southwest Side, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.