Streeterville shooting: Man found fatally shot at Chicago business

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:26AM
Streeterville
CHICAGO - An unidentified male was found dead inside a Chicago business after being shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of East Walton.

At about 5 a.m., the person was found inside the business unresponsive.

He was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No one is in custody, as Area Three detectives continue to investigate. 

 