Man found fatally shot in burning Chicago home

A man was found shot dead Wednesday morning after a fire at a residence in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Around 12:45 a.m., the 49-year-old was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head on the first floor of a home in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

