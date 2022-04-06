Expand / Collapse search

Man found fatally shot in the head in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in the head Wednesday morning.

The victim was found in the 7800 block of South Sangamon Street.

At about 10:49 a.m., officers responded to a person shot, and discovered a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No one is in custody. 