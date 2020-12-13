Man found fatally shot in Washington Park home: police

A man was found shot to death Sunday in Washington Park on the South Side, police said.

During a wellness check, officers found Cameron Rudder, 27, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 7 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of East 53rd Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the time of the shooting was unclear but likely took place between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Area One detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.