Man found fatally shot inside crashed car on Chicago's West Side

A 43-year-old man was found inside a crashed car on Chicago's West Side fatally shot Friday morning.

Police say the victim was inside a vehicle that struck a parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Austin.

He was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.