Man found fatally shot lying in the street in South Loop

A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot lying in the middle of the street in the South Loop Friday morning.

The victim was found in the 2000 block of South Lumber.

At about 2 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a 19-year-old man lying in the street unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was initially reported in critical condition and transported to the hospital, however, later, he was pronounced dead.

There are currently no witnesses to this incident and no one in custody.