Man found fatally shot in South Side field, prompting homicide probe: CPD
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a field on the city's South Side, prompting a homicide investigation by Chicago police.
The man was discovered at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of S. Lawndale.
His age and identity have not been released.
He was found in a field, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his death has been ruled a homicide.
No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.