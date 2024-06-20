Man found fatally shot in South Side field, prompting homicide probe: CPD

A man was found dead in a field on the city's South Side, prompting a homicide investigation by Chicago police.

The man was discovered at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of S. Lawndale.

His age and identity have not been released.

He was found in a field, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.