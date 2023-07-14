Man found fatally stabbed in head, neck near recreational area in Uptown

A man was found stabbed to death in Uptown Friday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., a 64-year-old man was found in the 4400 block of North Marine Drive with stab wounds to the head and neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was found in an area that has multiple outdoor activity spaces, including a baseball diamond, football field, tennis courts and basketball courts.

No one is in custody at this time. The incident remains under investigation.