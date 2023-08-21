Man found guilty in fatal 2021 DUI crash in Ingleside after 3-day trial

A Lake County jury found a 41-year-old man guilty last week of fatally striking a pedestrian while under the influence of drugs in 2021 in northwest suburban Ingleside.

Following a three-day jury trial, Brian J. King was found guilty of aggravated DUI for a crash that killed 53-year-old Michael Brennan in June 2021, according to a state from the Lake County state's attorney's office.

"Our team secured justice for Michael through this verdict. I am so proud of the excellent efforts of the Sheriff’s Office, trial prosecutors, and victim-support professionals who all worked together in this heartbreaking case," State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said after the jury’s decision.

The jury heard from several state witnesses including law enforcement, eyewitnesses and an expert in forensic toxicology during the trial that began on Aug. 14. Both parties rested on Wednesday afternoon.

One eyewitness told jurors how they observed King swerving in his Chrysler 300 for approximately 13 miles on Route 12 and Route 59 before hitting Brennan, who was walking on the shoulder near Stanton Point Road.

Brennan sustained major injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he died of his injuries on June 16, 2021.

King was administered chemical tests on his urine which revealed methamphetamine and seven other controlled substances, the state's attorney's office said.

As he awaited trial, King had been held in the Lake County Jail on $500,000 bond. Judge Mark Levitt revoked King's ability to post bail following the jury's guilty verdict.

King is set to be sentenced on Sept. 13.