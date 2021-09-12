Man found inside vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Garfield Park

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Garfield Park Sunday morning.

At about 4:16 a.m., a 42-year-old woman was standing outside in the 2700 block of West Flournoy when gunshots were heard in the area.

The woman was struck in the knee and self-transported to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

A 54-year-old man was found inside a vehicle nearby with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.

Detectives continue to investigate.