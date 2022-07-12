Man found shot, critically wounded on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood.
Police found the 55-year-old around 2:13 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South Normal Boulevard with gunshot wounds to the face and arm, officials said.
Paramedics took him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.