Man, 29, found shot to death in Back of the Yards

A man was found shot to death inside a car Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:44 p.m. found the 29-year-old suffering gunshot wounds to the left side p.m. in the 1600 block of West 47th Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the victim's identity.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.