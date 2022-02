A 44-year-old man was found dead in the South Loop early Sunday.

Police said the man was found in the 100 block of E. 24th Street around 4:30 a.m.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds in his lower extremity, police said.

Circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

No one is in custody, and Area Three Detectives are investigating.