A man was found shot dead inside a store in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Chicago police said the man was found at a store on South Halsted near 116th Place. He is believed to have been between 25 and 30 years old and was shot once in the chest.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS