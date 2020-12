A person was killed in a shooting Sunday in Cragin on the Northwest Side, police said.

Officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to the 5100 block of West Melrose Street and found a male unresponsive in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP