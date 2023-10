Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Lawndale Saturday morning.

A 29-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street at about 3:25 a.m.

Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area. The victim was discovered unresponsive.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.