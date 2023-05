A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a gangway in Chicago on Sunday.

Police said the victim, 34, was found along South Loomis near West 86th in Auburn Gresham around 4 p.m.

He had been shot in the stomach and wrist and was hospitalized in critical condition.

He was found laying in between two houses in a gangway.