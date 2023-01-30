Man dies after being found shot in Lawndale alley

A man died after he was found shot several times in an alley Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The man, who was in his 20s or 30s, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach around 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, according to police.

He was transported Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced deadt, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.