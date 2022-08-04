Man found shot in South Chicago

A man was found shot several times early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police officers found the man, who is around 20 years old, lying outside on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the body around 1:13 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 88th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A witness told police the gunman was traveling in a dark-colored sedan.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.