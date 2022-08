A man was found shot in the back in West Garfield Park Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Gladys.

At about 12:20 p.m., a 61-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the back, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Area Detectives are investigating.