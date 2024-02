A man was found shot to death in his vehicle on Chicago's South Side, prompting a homicide investigation.

The incident happened at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in the 10700 block of S Langley Avenue.

A man was found unresponsive in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his face and neck, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity and age haven't been released.

No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.