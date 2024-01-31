Man found shot multiple times at Oak Forest apartment building

A man was shot multiple times at an Oak Forest apartment building early Wednesday.

At about 2:58 a.m., Oak Forest police officers responded to the 15700 block of Lake Drive for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old man in the entry hall of an apartment building with several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett or Detective David Lowisz at 708-687-1376.