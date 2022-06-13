Man found shot on sidewalk near Wrigley Building

A man was found shot on a sidewalk outside The Wrigley Building Sunday night on the Magnificent Mile.

The 46-year-old was discovered around 11:10 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the back in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue, police said.

The man was uncooperative with police and was taken by paramedics to a local hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

The man was one of at least 28 people wounded by gunfire across Chicago this weekend.