Man found shot to death in car near Chicago hospital: police

A man was found shot to death inside a parked car Thursday near Trinity Hospital on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded to a suspicious car about noon in an alley in the 9300 block of South Oglesby Avenue, within a block of the Calumet Heights hospital, Chicago police said.

Inside the car, officers found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police determined that the man, around 30 years old, had been dead for a while.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.