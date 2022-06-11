Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death in car on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was found shot to death in a car on Chicago's South Side.

The man was found in the 2800 block of South Indiana.

At about 2:27 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired, and discovered the victim on the drivers side of a vehicle.

He was unresponsive and sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.