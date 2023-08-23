Man found shot to death in Grand Crossing home

A man was found shot to death inside a residence Tuesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the face around 9:22 p.m. in a home in the 1200 block of East 72nd Place, according to CPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the yard but did not see the shooter.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.