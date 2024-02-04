Man found shot to death in parked car on Chicago's West Side: police

A man was found fatally shot in North Lawndale Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was found in a parked car with a gunshot wound to the face at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Police say the parked car was found in the 3000 block of West Taylor Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no one in custody. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area Four detectives.