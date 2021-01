A man was found shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the man unresponsive about 3:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Street with gunshot wounds to the lower backside, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

There are currently no witnesses to the shooting, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating