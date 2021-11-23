Man found unresponsive on Chatham sidewalk, suffered gunshot wound to head: police

A man was shot in the head Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 12:40 p.m., police say the man was in the 8000 block of S. Cottage Grove in the Chatham neighborhood when he was struck in the head by gunfire.

Responding officers found the man unresponsive on the sidewalk.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Nobody is in custody as Area Two Detectives continue to investigate.