Man found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in Lawndale: police

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:30 p.m. and found the 34-year-old unresponsive in an alley in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.