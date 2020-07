A 35-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in Old Town on the West Side.

He was found about 7:26 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

One person of interest is being questioned, and the man has been uncooperative with investigators, police said.