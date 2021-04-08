Man gets 15 years in prison for selling heroin to undercover officer in Aurora

A Chicago man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for delivering over 900 grams of heroin to an undercover officer in Aurora.

Freddy Gutierrez, 29, pleaded guilty to delivering the controlled substance to an undercover officer in May 2018, the Illinois Attorney General’s office announced Thursday.

Gutierrez brought over 900 grams of heroin to the officer in a Walmart parking lot in suburban Aurora, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s office.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and immediately taken into custody Thursday, the statement said.

The Attorney General’s office worked with the Kane County state’s attorney office and Homeland Security Investigations in pursuing the case.

More than 260 people in Kane County have died over the last three years as a result of heroin overdose, according to Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser.