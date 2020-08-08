Man grazed by bullet in domestic related incident in East Garfield Park; person in custody

A 29-year-old man was grazed by a bullet Saturday in a domestic related shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 6:10 a.m. he was in the first block of North Hamlin Boulevard, when someone fired shots and him, grazing him on his neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in fair condition, police said.

An arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered, police said. The incident appears to be domestic related.